Janet W. Yoder
Janet Elizabeth Weaver Yoder, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Jan. 2, 2020, in Goshen, Ind. She lived at Greencroft communities in Goshen, Ind. for the last six months.
Janet was born in Parkview, Va., on Jan. 19,1926, to Henry (H.D.) Weaver and Sallie Wenger Weaver. Janet was the fourth of five children.
She attended EMU for two years where she got a teaching degree. She taught school at Warrick River Christian School in Newport News, Va. for two years before marrying Morris Harvey Yoder on Aug. 10, 1948. The rest of her professional life was spent working with her husband in various ventures.
Morris died June 23, 2018. Janet is survived by her daughter and husband, Bonnie and Jim Beachy of Hinton, Va.; son, Ray Yoder of Union, Mich.; daughter and husband, Jewel and James Hertzler of Harrisonburg, Va.; son and wife, Richard and Diane Yoder of Elkhart, Ind.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hansen and husband, David, Kirsten Beachy and husband, Jason Alderfer, Rachel Yoder and husband, Greg Dixon, Jenna Yoder and husband, Joe Hartman, Luke Yoder and wife, Meghan Borland, Kate Yoder, Nick Hertzler, and eight great-grandchildren (with another on the way); her brother, Henry Weaver of Goshen, Ind.; many nieces and nephews, and a loving extended family.
Janet loved local and church history, hearing and telling stories and following weather. She will be remembered for her kind, sweet spirit and quiet, insightful presence.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, in Harrisonburg, Va., at Strite Auditorium Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community at 2 p.m. The body was cremated. Ashes will be laid to rest with her people at Lindale Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg, Va., where Janet was a member.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart, Ind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.