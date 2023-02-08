Janice Adele (Presgraves) Courtney, 88, of Stanley, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Luray.
Visitation will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church Feb. 9, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tarja Stevenson and Pastor Andy Seastrom. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Janice was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She worked at the Luray Textile, and later retiring from Sunnyside Retirement Community. She was a member of the Page Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered at Page One for many years after retiring.
Janice was married to the late Forrest Lynwood Courtney on July 6, 1957. She is survived by sons, David Courtney of Stephens City and Phillip Courtney of Luray; a sister, Wanda Weakley of Richmond; and granddaughter, Denise Adele Courtney of LaVergne, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald T. Presgraves and Beatrice Seal Presgraves; brothers, Douglas D. Presgraves and Barry A. Presgraves; and sisters, Lorraine Keyser, Patsy Hilliard, Norma Breeden, and Loris Cubbage.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Luray.
