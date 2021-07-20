Janice Alvina Dinges, 86, of Elkton, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born in Rockingham County on Sept. 21, 1934, to the late Sherman and Gladda Hensley Baugher.
On July 2, 1955, she married Bobbie Carlton Dinges, who preceded her in death on June 30, 1996. In addition to her parents and husband, she was the last of 11 children.
Janice was an animal lover; her two cats, Angel and Loki, and her dog, Rocky, were very special to her. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when everyone gathered for a meal and celebration. She often traveled with her family throughout the country; the special trips to Key West and Maine will always be remembered.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Ann Dinges Moyers, Karla Dinges Berry and husband, Brent Martin Berry and Katrina Allison Blake and husband, Anthony E. Blake; and two grandchildren, Quinton Riley Berry and Kierstin Alyse Berry.
A private service will be held in August, and her ashes will be buried beside her husband at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
866-815-9501
1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
