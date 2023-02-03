Janice Ann Heatwole Pattis was the first born to the late James and Lelia (Bowman) Heatwole on Aug. 31, 1942. She died unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 80 years and 5 months. She was at VMRC, where she had been living since October 2022.
After graduating from Eastern Mennonite High School in 1960, she worked at home a bit before venturing to New York City in a Mennonite Voluntary Service program. Returning to the Valley, her education included degrees from James Madison College in Social Work and the College of William & Mary, earning a Masters of Education in Counseling. Jan's work career included employment at the 12th District Court Services Unit, Staunton, Va. and the 9th District Court, Providence Forge, Va., where she worked as counselor and probation officer. In 1980 until her retirement, she was employed by the Counseling Center of the College of William and Mary, which included work as Director/Asst Director/Coordinator of Clinical Services. Jan also had a private practice as a Licensed Professional Counselor.
In 1973, Jan married James Pattis, who predeceased her in 2007.
Jan loved music of all kinds, but especially singing from the Harmonia Sacra songbook and would regularly attend those "singings." Jan attended First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Va., and often went early on Sunday morning to hear the choir practice. She developed many special relationships at "First Pres." and considered them to be her second family.
Jan is survived by five sisters, Karen Eberly of Harrisonburg, Va., Linda Heatwole and Barbie (Gary) O'Brien of Rockingham, Va., and Glennys Shouey and Debra (Alvin) Showalter of Mount Crawford, Va.; one brother, Daryl (Bea) Heatwole of Weyers Cave, Va.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one stepson, Norman Pattis; two stepgrandchildren, Isaac and Sarah; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jan was predeceased by one niece, Tiffany Heatwole; and a brother-in-law, Fred Eberly.
Burial will be private in Williamsburg, Va.
A memorial celebration of Jan's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, Va. led by Pastor Jon Heeringa. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Compassion Fund at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.