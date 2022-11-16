Janice Dovel
Janice Snyder Dovel, 96, of Elkton, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Dovel was born January 11, 1926, in Elkton, Va. and was the daughter of the late Loring W. and Rita Welch Snyder. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Walstein Welch Snyder.
Janice was a graduate of Elkton High School and was a member for most of her life at Bethel United Church of Christ. She spent a lot of time helping on the family farm and she loved to bake. She was a great wife and mother to her family.
She is survived by her husband, William Oswell Dovel; a daughter, Bonnie Lou Breeden and husband, Lonnie; nephews, Kenneth Dovel and Wesley Snyder; nieces, Elia Ann Moser and Rita Snyder, as well as special friends, Ginger and Ray “Jake” Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Elkton, with the Reverend Dan Bassett officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Then family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Church of Christ, 2451 Bethel Church Rd., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
