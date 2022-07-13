Janice Faye Shull, 68, of Stanardsville, passed away July 10, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Mrs. Shull was born Aug. 29, 1953, in Rockingham County to the late Leon and Margaret Armentrout Rhinehart.
She grew up in Rockingham County and attended Turner Ashby High School. She loved gardening, flowers and playing Bingo and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with family. She made annual trips to Virginia Beach, which she enjoyed very much. She retired from Lydia Mountain, working in the office the last several years. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, sister and grandmother.
On July 10, 1992, she married Arnold Ray Shull, who survives. Also surviving are sons, Michael W. Forren of Broadway and Mark E. Forren and wife, Brenda, of Elkton; sisters, Patricia Troutman and husband, William, of Timberville, Brenda Shifflett and husband, Charles, of Penn Laird, Diane Garcia and husband, Tony, of Grottoes, Debbie Parrish and husband, Steve, of Louisa, and Barbara Bowser and husband, Anthony, of Woodstock; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Forren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Adam W. Forren.
Pastor Danny Herring will conduct the funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gifts may be made to the Shull family for funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
