Janice Grace (Hawk) Hash
Janice Grace (Hawk) Hash, age 69, went to be with her Heavenly Father unexpectedly, but peacefully while vacationing with her family in Nags Head, N.C. Jan was born to John R. Hawk Sr. and Grace Ella Biemesderfer Hawk on Aug. 17, 1952, in Glendora, N.J.
Jan graduated from Triton Regional High School, Runnemede, N.J., in 1970, then earned her RN degree in 1973 from Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, Wynnewood, Pa. She worked as a nurse at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, N.Y. until 1977, when she moved to Harrisonburg, Va., and began working at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She worked there for 38 years, most of those years in the Family Birthplace before retiring in 2016. In her spare time, and after retirement, she enjoyed riding her horse, Doc, line dancing, and spending time with her family, friends and pets. Her kindness and sense of humor was loved by all who knew her and interacted with her.
Jan is survived by her children, Amy Moshier Lugo, Bridgewater, Va.; Brian Moshier, Timberville, Va.; and Laura Daily and husband, Rob, Dayton, Va.; granddaughters, Paige Daily, Charlotte Daily, and Emma Carter; brothers, Ret. Lt. Col. John (Rich) R. Hawk Jr. and his wife, Susan (Fairfax Station, Va.), and Rev. Wesley D. Hawk and his wife, Lois (Estero, Fla.); former spouse, Joseph L. Moshier (Grottoes, Va.); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and special friend, Homer Davenport.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, at 4:00 p.m., with family visitation preceding at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (corollawildhorses.com/tributes or 1130E Corolla Village Road, Corolla, NC 27927).
