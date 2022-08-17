Janice Irene Foltz, 84 of Rockingham, VA passed away August 16, 2022 at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
She was born March 17, 1938 in Baker, WV to the late Paul Leo and Ola Dove Miller.
Janice worked at Boyds Hairdressers and was a housewife. She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On June 16, 1956 she married Raymond D. Foltz, who preceded her in death February 24, 1993.
Surviving is one daughter, Kathy Keith and husband Jon of Rockingham; three sons, Greg Foltz and wife Alesia of Mt. Jackson, Myron Foltz and wife Frances of Timberville, Chris Foltz and wife Gail of NC; her twin sister, Beatrice Bennett of Arkansaw, WV; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Austin Miller.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Martin Luther Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view any time after 10:00 AM on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Organization, Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; or Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 17543 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
