Janice "Jan" Lynne Gleason Baugher, 80, of Nicholasville, Ky., passed away July 21, 2023, at her home. She called the Shenandoah Valley home for over fifty years.
She was born May 31, 1943, in Cicero, Ill. to the late James Keith and Loraine Miller Gleason.
Jan served proudly as a registered nurse for over forty-five years. She enjoyed providing quality health care and taking care of others. She spent her leisure time reading, crafting and spending time with family. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton, Va.
Jan was united in marriage on Feb. 20, 1965, to Wayne G. Baugher, who survives.
Jan is also survived by her daughter, Cindy Terry and husband, Scott, of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Claudia Colella of Nicholasville, Ky. and husband, Tony; four grandchildren, Andy Terry (Shelene), Jacob Terry, Jordan Colella and Grace Colella. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Janet B. Downs (Earl) of Goods Mill, Va.
