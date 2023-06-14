Janice Lawson Dunivan, 83, of Ruckersville, was surrounded by family when she went home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 12, 2023.
She was born on April 19, 1940, in Rockingham County to Claude and Dorothy Dean Lawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael; her brother, Claude (Billy) Lawson; her husband, Donald; and a daughter, Tammy Frazier Breeden.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jeff Roach (girlfriend, Lisa Trobaugh) of Elkton, Leisa Hall of Ruckersville, Dana Barnes (Johnny) of Louisa, Jan Walton (Shannon) of Stanardsville, Donna Dunivan-Wood (Larry) of Earlysville; stepson, Doug Dunivan (Lisa) of Elkton, and daughter-in-law, Penny Roach of Elkton. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, J.L and Chris Roach; Dusty Hall; Michael, R.J., and Katie Breeden; Matt Hurley; Hunter, Brandt, and Grace Walton; and Ashton Dunivan and Jackson Wood; two step-grandchildren, Mindy Warble and Nicky Lam; 12 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Judy Hensley; nephews, Jimmy and Jerry Lawson; close family friend, Dennis Roach; and a beloved Emmanuel Independent Church family.
Janice held a number of jobs over the years, but the one she loved the most was keeping the grandbabies. We joked that she liked her kids but loved her grandkids. She treasured our family dinners, holidays, and trips. We all looked forward to her hard candy, apple butter, and peanut butter eggs at Easter. Saturday shopping trips and craft nights with her girls were favorites. We could usually keep Mom laughing with our nonsense and, Honey, she could keep us all straight with one word.
Mom taught us a lot, but above all was how to love the Lord and how to fiercely love family. All the time in the world would’ve never seemed enough, but we’re so grateful for the time we had with Mom. We take great comfort knowing she is now rejoicing in Heaven and look forward to the day we see her again.
We appreciate the help and support we’ve received from so many over the past several months and extend our special thanks to the staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Hospice of the Piedmont, and Eula, Ronee, Shannon, and Amanda at Greene Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Dean Family Cemetery.
