Janice Louise King Shanholtzer, 79, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Belleville, Pa., on April 6, 1941, and was a daughter of the late John Jacob and Myrtle (Metzler) King. The family moved to Harrisonburg when Janice was 6 years old.
Janice attended James Madison University and Dunsmore Business College.
She was united in marriage to Ronald Lee "Ronnie” Shanholtzer in 1964.
Janice was the Inventory Control Manager at Truck & Equipment Corp., where her employer Sonny said “Janice Shanholtzer’s work ethic and dedication to Truck & Equipment Corp. for over 57 years cannot be overstated. She was a tremendous employee and an even better person. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Janice and wish Ronnie and her family our deepest condolences.”
Janice never missed a day of work due to illness or snow days.
Janice and Ronnie were longtime members of Model A Ford Club, Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Antique Automobile Club of America, and other car clubs.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sister, Wilda Schutz and husband, Walter; niece, Jen Harding and great-nephew, Isaac, of Toronto Ontario, Canada.
No services are currently planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
