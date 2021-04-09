Janice Mae “Jan” Davis, 83, of Elkton, passed away April 7, 2021, at the home of her son in Mount Sidney.
Jan was born Jan. 23, 1938, at the head of Dovel Hollow in Page County, and was a daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Dovel Kibler. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Johnnie Kibler, Earl Kibler and James Kibler, and a sister, Betty Morris.
Jan grew up in Dovel Hollow and graduated from Stanley High School. She worked at Blue Bell in Elkton for 24 years and was a school bus driver for Rockingham County for 29 years. She was an active member of the Evangelical UMC in Elkton for many years and prepared thousands and thousands of meals for Meals on Wheels since it started in 1987 until 2012. She also helped prepared the Care Ministry meals and other meals at the church. She and her husband farmed and operated a poultry operation. Jan was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a fabulous cook. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
On Aug. 8, 1957, she married Garland R. “Dan” Davis, who preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2005.
Jan is survived by a son, G.R. Davis II and wife, Hilary, of Mount Sidney; a daughter, Debbie Davis Good and husband, Richard, of Shenandoah; sisters, Golda Bowman of Shenandoah and Mollie Butler of Staunton; grandchildren, Dianne Campbell, Richelle Good, Lily Davis, Janie Davis and Garland R. Davis III; and great-grandchildren, Daniel Campbell, Dylan Campbell and Deliah Campbell.
The Rev. Kyle Bomar will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. Jan is at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where family and friends may call.
Memorial gifts may be made to E.A.U.S. Meals on Wheels, 149 West Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
