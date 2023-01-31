Janice Mae (Middlekauff) Lambert, 88, of Dayton, Va., and formerly of Orlando, Fla., passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
She was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Clear Spring, Md., and was a daughter of the late Silas and Catherine (Shank) Middlekauff.
She was united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1956, to Raymond Lambert, who preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2004.
Janice is survived by her children, Elva Carr and husband, Allan, Linda Cimini, Janet Matthews and husband, Jerrold “JD” Sager, and Raymond Lambert Jr. and wife, Patricia; and her sister, Mary Weaver and husband, Ed. Grandchildren, Jerry, Joshua, Clayton Jamie, Logan, and Delaney; great-grandchildren, Bianca, Austin, Dylan, Joshua Jayden, Aiden, Ruby, Journee and baby Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by four brothers; and son-in-law, Peter Cimini.
A graveside service celebrating Janice's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Linville Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
