Janice Marie Lindamood, 82, of Timberville, died Nov. 13, 2020, at Augusta Health and Rehab in Fishersville. She was born June 26, 1938, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Cecil and Rada Turner Aleshire.
She worked at Shen Valley.
On July 25, 1959, she married Frank Lindamood, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Scott Lindamood and fiancée, Becky Taylor, of Timberville; a daughter, Carolyn Keister of Timberville; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Joyce Knops of New Jersey.
A private graveside service will be held at Timberville Cemetery.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.