Janice Marie Rush
Janice Marie Rush, 88, of Broadway, passed away Feb. 16, 2021, in McGaheysville. She was born April 4, 1932, in New Market to the late Waymon and Virginia Dinges Shifflett.
She worked in the cafeteria at John C. Meyers Elementary School and was a member of the Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market.
On Feb. 10, 1952, she married Clarence Joseph “Sonny” Rush Sr., who preceded her in death June 17, 2017.
Surviving are one son, Clarence Rush Jr. of Singers Glen; one daughter, Susan Jarrell of Stuarts Draft; two grandsons, Chris Rush and Kyle Dove; and one great- grandson, Gavin Rush.
Three siblings, Leon Shifflett, Bill Shifflett and JoAnn Shirkey, preceded her in death.
The body was cremated. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
A special thanks to Donna Resendiz and family for their care over the last 3 ½ years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
