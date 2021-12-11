Janice May Comer Jones "Took", 87, of Shenandoah, Virginia departed this earthly life on December 9, 2021. She was born October 31,1934 in Harrisonburg, Virginia and was the only child of the late Allene Virginia Comer & Charles Thomas Dodson.
Janice graduated from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1953, where she was a star basketball player. On November 16,1953, she married Lewis Floyd "Toby" Jones, Jr., who preceded her in death on October 29, 2011. Janice was briefly employed at the Shenandoah Knitting Mill, but spent the majority of her life dedicated to her family.She enjoyed sitting on the porch with friends, birdwatching, tending to her flowerbeds, and writing poetry about her faith in God.
Surviving are her children, Lewis "Rick" Jones & wife, Cheryl of Broadway, Donna "Susie" Lam & husband, Tony of Elkton, Penny Jenkins & husband, Tommy of Shenandoah and Carol Fulk & husband, Darren of Mooresville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephanie Mitchell & husband, Chad, Emily Via & husband, Stanley, Andrew Jones, Molly Jones, Mason Fulk & Taylor Jenkins and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Mitchell & Maddie Via. She is also survived by the most wonderful neighbors anyone could ever have- Chad & Valerie Eppard and their children, Addison & Beckett, who looked out and cared for her as if she was their own family. During her time of need, Janice was blessed to have Jean Sublett as her caregiver.
Her family would like to extend their thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice for their services, with a special thanks to nurse Susie Tate.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at the Shenandoah Assembly of God, located at 712 Maryland Ave., Shenandoah, Virginia on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.