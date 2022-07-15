Janice Ramey O’Donnell of Queen Anne, Md., passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Compass Hospice in Centreville, Md. She was 89 years old.
Born in Luray, Va., on Jan. 11, 1933, Mrs. O’Donnell was the daughter of the late Edgar Ramey and Louise Ponn Bauserman. Her husband, Charles Robert O’Donnell, passed away on Feb. 4, 2009. She is also predeceased by her daughter, Karen Smith.
Mrs. O’Donnell was a 1951 graduate of Luray, Va., High School. After her marriage to her husband on July 31, 1954, she became a full-time wife, mother, and homemaker. A fabulous cook, she was always a most gracious host to family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a beautiful person inside and out and her kindness to others will always be remembered.
Mrs. O’Donnell is survived by three children: Nancy Vincey (Alain) of Richmond, Va.; Patricia Moore (Mark) of Annapolis, Md.; and John O’Donnell (Carol) of Queen Anne, Md.; seven grandchildren: Merrick Smith (Natalie), Andrew Smith, Ben O’Donnell, Abigail Rutherford (Zach), Anna O’Donnell, Alex Moore, and Kate Moore; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, Va. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. O’Donnell’s memory, the family suggests sending them to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
