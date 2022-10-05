Janice Ritchie Rexrode, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be remembered for her great love for her family and friends.
Born in Maryland on Oct. 6, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Edward Ritchie Jr. and Helen Long Ritchie and was also preceded in death by a son, Paul Leo Rexrode Jr.; two brothers, Eddie Ritchie and Donnie Ritchie and a sister, Carolyn Chadwick.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Leo Rexrode; two daughters, Belinda R. Hammer (Timothy) and Patricia R. Dill (TA.); six grandchildren, Ashley Hammer, Jesica Davis (Andrew), Thomas Dill, III (Adriana), Kailey Martin (Gregory), Geoffrey Dill and Zoe Dill; four great-grandchildren, Zachary Davis, Thomas Dill IV, William Davis and Maverick Dill; a brother, Gary Ritchie (Judy); five sisters, Joyce Good, Cindy Mace (Bobby), Kay Lee (Rick), Alice Ritchie and Shelby Almond (Gary); a brother-in-law, Ralph Chadwick; and a sister-in-law, Diane Ritchie.
A celebration of life service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Thomas A. Dill Sr. Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
