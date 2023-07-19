Janice Sorenson Rosenow, 88, of Broadway, died Thursday, June 8, 2023.
She was a public school teacher, a Sunday School educator, a Bethel instructor, a small group leader and creator of many meaningful children’s sermons.
Janice was always working in the supportive role of a minister’s wife as her husband, William Rosenow, served congregations in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and West Virginia for a period of 60 years.
All the while, she raised six kids and supported their many individual talents, interests and personalities. A fabulous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband, William Rosenow, and brother, James Sorenson. Survived by her brother, John Sorenson and her six children, the special K’s: Kim and Doug Fawley, Karla and Jeff May, Kathie Rosenow, Kristee Trumbo, Kevin and Tammy Rosenow and Kari’ and Mark Blosser; 10 grandchildren: Erin Sauder, Melissa May, Nathan May, Michael Fawley, Beth Driver, Katie Hundley, Kara Blosser, Hawke Trumbo, Will Rosenow and Anne Rosenow as well as 10 ½ great-grandchildren.
Memorial prayers will be offered during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
