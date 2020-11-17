Janina ‘Jean’ S. Kozel
Janina “Jean” S. Kozel, 97, peacefully passed into glory early Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
Jean was born Sept. 28, 1923, in Hamtramck, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Milkowska Jackowski. On Dec. 5, 1941, she married Nicholas C. Kozel, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her eldest son, Anthony M. Kozel, and great-grandson, Porter S. Kozel.
She was a member of Covenant Reformed Church in Harrisonburg. For many years, she taught reading at Good Shepherd School and Day Care, where she was known as “Grammy” and loved by all.
Jean was an avid reader who also enjoyed expressing her artistic talents in a variety of ways, leaving behind a myriad of pencil drawings, as well as oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings.
Surviving are three sons, George J. (Judy) Kozel, Harrison Township, Michigan, Nickolas G. (Caryn) Kozel, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Thomas H. (Barbara) Kozel, Algonac, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Her body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Home and Crematory in Harrisonburg. Due to recently updated COVID-19 restrictions, the Reverend David Shank will conduct a private memorial service on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Lindsey Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.