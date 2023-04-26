Janis Ann Scruggs
Janis Ann Scruggs, 87, of Mount Jackson, passed away April 23, 2023, in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Jerome. The Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch will officiate. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Janis was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Richmond and was the daughter of the late Thomas Brubeck and Evelyn Garland Acors.
Janis was a 1953 graduate of Manchester High School. She enjoyed farming, gardening, and loved her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Jerome. She served her church for many years until her health failed. She also instilled her children and grandchildren with the duty to go vote for the best person for the job, as she also enjoyed checking in voters at Conicville VFD. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and baking. Her children and grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed her culinary skills throughout the years. Her apple pie was often hidden (and an extra one made too) so the kids wouldn’t make off with it before the holiday meals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scruggs; a son, Michael Scruggs; and a grandson, Seth Scruggs.
She is survived by two sons, Kenny Scruggs and his wife, Anita, and Danny Scruggs and his wife, Amy; a daughter, Robin Scruggs; six grandchildren, Jessie Zerkel, Joshua Scruggs, Andrew Scruggs, Malaki Scruggs, Dana Strickler, and Joseph Scruggs and five great-grandchildren, Carson Scruggs, Keira Zerkel, Charlotte Scruggs, Liam Scruggs, and Michael Scruggs.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.