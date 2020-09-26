Janis Elaine Michael Lambert, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Montezuma on March 5, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Thelma (Long) Michael.
Janis was an active member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. She was a caretaker and cleaned houses. She loved to sing and bake.
She was united in marriage on July 24, 1982, to Ervin Dale "Bunt" Lambert.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Pamela Faye Grogg Thompson and husband, Sheldon, of Fulks Run; two brothers, Howard Michael, and wife, Dorothy, of Dayton, and Bruce Michael and wife, Helen, of Mount Crawford. Three grandchildren, Robert Grogg, Justin Thompson, and Sarah Thompson; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Grogg, Breyana Grogg, Skylar Kaestner, and Colt Kaestner, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Michael and Roland Michael.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Tony Martin and Pastor Tina Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
