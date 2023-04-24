Jann White, 69, of Charlottesville, Va., went to see the starman waiting in the sky April 19, 2023.
Jann was born on Sept. 18, 1953, in Cherryvale, Kan., to the late Max and Betty White and enjoyed what she often called an idyllic childhood. In 1961, her family relocated to Broadway, Va., where her rebel heart kept her feeling out of step with her peers. Though she made close friends, it wasn’t until she fell in love with a man who shared her hippie spirit (and she discovered the music of David Bowie) that she began to fit in.
Following her husband’s passing, Jann spent her 20s and 30s as a shopgirl: She owned a series of stores in downtown Harrisonburg, helping customers leave with a treasure they didn't know they needed. In 1985, she gave birth to a baby girl, Caitlin, who was upon arrival Jann's best friend, confidant, and partner in crime.
Jann married for a second time in 1992, spending more than a decade with a goldsmith who shared her love of stunning artifacts, then moved to Charlottesville — a place she routinely referred to as “magic” — in the early aughts, to be closer to Caite. It was there that Jann was able to meet Emmylou Harris, Sissy Spacek, and Loretta Lynn (among others), a perk of her job as a hotel gift shop manager. Spotting a celebrity was one of Jann's favorite things. She once screamed “Paul!” from the steps of the American Museum of Natural History as Paul Newman emerged from his limo. (Mercifully, he turned and waved.) More importantly, her time in Charlottesville afforded her the opportunity to curate a wonderful group of friends, kindred spirits she found in neighbors, coworkers, and fellow creatives, perfect additions to the parade of people from her nearly seven decades who loved her and showed up for her even in her final days.
Throughout her life, Jann was a consummate artist. She made mosaics from broken china, designed intricate beaded jewelry, created a line of products utilizing vintage French postcards. She loved anything sparkly, often described certain colors as “yummy,” and picked up every shiny thing she found on the ground (in case it would be useful for an assemblage piece). No fewer than 1 million brilliant and beautiful ideas have been lost with her passing.
She is survived by her daughter, Caite Hamilton; son-in-law, Brian Hamilton, and granddaughter, Clare Hamilton (all of Lakeland, Fla.); her brothers, David White (of Stanardsville) and Bob White (of Harrisonburg); and sisters-in-law, Ellen White and Jackie White. They are each hopeful that Jann has been greeted by her mom, dad, best friend, and two great loves of her life. Maybe even Bowie was there. She will be so (so) missed here on planet Earth.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.compassionatecremationva.com.
Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
