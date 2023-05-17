Jannette Lilly Lam, 87, of Grottoes, passed away May 14, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Lam was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Edward W. and Lucille Hensley Lilly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Leroy Lilly.
On Oct. 19 1957, she married Ivan Wellons Lam, who preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Terry Armentrout of Grottoes; a son, Kelly Lam and wife, Robin, of Elkton; sisters, Joyce Lam of Elkton and Dorothy Richards and Mary Sue Richards, both of Stanley; grandchildren, Matthew Armentrout and fiancée, Tonya Showalter, Katie Armentrout Roadcap and husband, Daniel, Ty Lam, and Eli Lam; and great-grandchildren, Cullyer, Connor and Courtland Roadcap.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
