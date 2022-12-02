Jaquelin Marshall Hazzard passed away peacefully in the early hours of Nov. 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Home. She was born April 25, 1921, to Richard Mather Marshall and Elizabeth Taylor Marshall in Dunbar, Pa.
She moved to Birmingham, Ala., as a teenager where she met her future husband, William Wigg Hazzard Jr. They were married Aug. 10, 1944. They resided in Sewickley, Pa., where they raised their family. She enjoyed horseback riding and playing tennis as well as knitting, reading, decoupage and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church. She moved to Harrisonburg, Va. and Sunnyside in 2010.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her three brothers and her grandson, William Hazzard Tuttle.
She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Hazzard Tuttle (Winslow), Jaquelin Hazzard, Sumter Hazzard-Adolph (Peter); her three grandchildren, Taylor Adolph, Jackson Adolph (Erica Winchester), and Miles Tuttle as well as her great-granddaughter, August Taylor Holcomb.
Burial will be private at a future date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.