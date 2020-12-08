Jared Allen Roadcap
Jared Allen Roadcap, 25, of Mount Sidney, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
Jared was born June 24, 1995, a son of Daryl Lee Roadcap and wife, Susanne, of Mount Sidney and Tony Rowzie of Grottoes and the late Alice Melissa (Bedwell) Rowzie.
He worked for Danone in Mount Crawford. He was an avid sports fan, story teller, great friend to many, and was full of life and energy.
Jared is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Alice Roadcap of Harrisonburg; significant other, Tiffany O’Donnell of Harrisonburg; sister, Katie Mae Swette and husband, RJ, of Port Republic; special nephews, Keylon and Malcolm Swette; stepbrothers, Jeffrey Weeks of Oklahoma, Michael Weeks of Richmond, Cody Rowzie and wife, LeAnna, of Waynesboro and Chase Rowzie and companion, Shelby, of Waynesboro; aunts and uncles, Jo Anne Hammer and husband, Terry, of Waynesboro, Philip Roadcap and wife, Polly, and Donald Roadcap and wife, Kathy; maternal grandmother, Mary “Mum” Frances Bedwell; and many cousins and friends.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Rodney Gibson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hope Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
