Jasmine Marie (Hevener) Maddox, 44, of Sarepta, La., passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Oct. 15, 1975, and was the daughter of Wanda (Hevener) Good and husband, Neil, of Linville, Va.
Jasmine graduated from Fort Defiance High School and Blue Ridge Community College. She was a member of a motorcycle club that raised money for others in motorcycle accidents.
Jasmine was united in marriage on May 4, 1996, to Stephen Daniel Maddox.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are her children, Cody Ryan and wife, Shelby Maddox, of Rocky, Okla., and Sierra Marie Maddox of Elk City, Okla.; goddaughter, Jennifer Marie Sorenson of Williston, N.D.; her brother, Michael Vandevander and wife, Ashley, of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Briggs Ryan Maddox and Haigen Renee Maddox, and god-granddaughter, Hadley Grace Sorenson; sister-in-law, Dana Newcomb and husband, Jase, of Erick, Okla., and brother-in-law, Jimmy Maddox of Elk City, Okla.; several close aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Marie Hevener, and uncle Michael Layne Hevener and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and Eddie Maddox.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Church of The Brethren Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
