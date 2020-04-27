Jason Brandon Horne
Jason Brandon Horne, 46, of Weyers Cave, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1974, in Fort Campbell, Ky. Jason was the only child of Marvin E. Horne and Tennie M. Brandon Horne, who survive.
Jason graduated from Austin Community College in Texas, where he received a degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant. He worked as a therapist throughout the Valley for the past 18 years, specializing in care of the elderly. He was most recently employed with Adaptive Rehab in Harrisonburg. In addition to his physical therapy career, he had an interest in computers and technology. With his self-taught IT skills, he was able to fix any hardware or network issues, often to the benefit of his co-workers and patients.
On May 18, 2001, he married Leigh-Ann Horne, who survives.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his son, Brandon Horne, and daughter, Addison Horne.
Services will be conducted at the family’s home at Lake Gaston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum https://airandspace.si.edu/ and/or International Rhino Foundation https://rhinos.org/.
