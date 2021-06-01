Jason Eugene Whetzel, 82, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away peacefully at UVA Medical Center Sunday, May 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Mathias, W.Va. on Feb. 19, 1939, and was the son of the late Perry Franklin and Lona Shipe Whetzel.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 10, 1960, to his loving wife, best friend, and soulmate of over 60 years, Lenora Sherman Whetzel. They were married in Trenton, N.J., where they lived for over 10 years before moving to Mathias in 1970 with their three children.
Surviving, along with his wife, are three children, Brenda and Jon Henschel of New Market, Va., Sandra and Jeffrey Barr of Woodstock, Va., and Donald and Regena Whetzel of Mathias, W.Va.; grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) and Bradley (Holly) Henschel, Jessica and Danielle Barr, Rebecca Lynn and Perry Grace Whetzel; great-granddaughter, Delaney Henschel; two sisters, Glenna and Charlie Rhoads of Broadway, Va., and Ilene and Bob Nemeth of Whiting, N.J.; a special nephew, Bruce and Yvette Dove; and several nieces and cousins.
He was a Tool and Die machinist retiring from Crown Cork & Seal in Winchester, Va. He was a member of the Hardy County Farm Bureau and enjoyed raising beef cattle with his son on his mountaintop farm. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved farming, hunting, and fishing.
According to his wishes, there will be no visitation, but those wishing to pay their respects and sign a guestbook, may do so Tuesday (today) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Pastor Owen Whetzel will officiate a graveside service Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jenkins Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Patti See, 2031 Cullers Run Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
