Jason Philip Showalter passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the age of 65.
Loving husband of Ada (Frey) Showalter. Dear father of Matthew (Barbara) Showalter of Elora, Joseph Showalter of Kenilworth, Grace (Tom) Huber of Palmerston, Ruth, Miriam, Luke (Rosalee), Paul Showalter all of Elmira. Will be missed by eight grandchildren. Brother of Anna Mary (LeeRoy) Hensley, Lucinda (Edwin) Martin, Lloyd (Rachel) Showalter and brother-in-law of Irene Showalter.
Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Vera (Beery) Showalter, brothers Joel and Wayne Showalter.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12:30-4 p.m. at the home of Luke and Rosa Lee Showalter, 7584 Reid Woods Dr., Elmira. Family service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the home, then to Montrose Mennonite Meeting House for further service and burial. The service is by invitation only. Phone line 2 will be available to listen to the service by calling 1-647-797-0518 pin 4658375#. Masks are mandatory for the visitation and the service.
Friends may gather at Mount Pleasant Church in Harrisonburg on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. for the phone service.
