Jaxon Masiah Ky'air Davis, born March 13, 2019, age 3, departed this life on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Jaxon is survived by father, James Davis and mother, Bria Madden of Harrisonburg, Va.; two brothers, Ja'cole Miller and Ja'mel Miller; one sister, A'mora Davis; his grandparents, Bobby and Rosa Madden, all of Harrisonburg, April Davis and Charles Floyd of Ashburn, Va.; great-grandparents, Charles and Esta Worthy and Corinne Brown and Robert Nelson, all of Harrisonburg; loved by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and his god parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 435 Sterling St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
