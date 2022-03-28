Jay Merlyn Suter, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 25, 2022.
Mr. Suter was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Rockingham County, Va., the son of Jacob and Mary Frances Shank Suter.
He married Geneva Emswiler on Sept. 12, 1959, and is survived by his wife and one daughter, Carmen Suter Williams and husband, Jeff, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; three stepgrandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Bumbaugh; sister-in-law, Margaret Wenger and husband, Bill; and many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Raymond O. Suter and Eldon L. Suter, predeceased him.
He attended Eastern Mennonite High School and then furthered his education in electronics and obtained an FCC Radiotelephone Operator License. This led to employment in several radio stations as a transmitter operator and at a recording studio that produced the Mennonite Hour broadcast. He was employed by the Harrisonburg Telephone Co. (now Verizon) for 27 years. He was introduced to Amateur Radio early in life and obtained an FCC license, W4QDC in 1950. He enjoyed this hobby for 70 years, as it allowed him to make new friends far and wide. Another aspect of the hobby was building your own equipment to contact other “hams.” His amateur license was instrumental in obtaining his first job in a radio station in Wilson, N.C.
After retirement, he volunteered at the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church for nine years where he installed a telephone system, did computer maintenance, and worked to improve the sound system. When the church was first built in 1972, he designed and installed the sound system to the best of his ability with the condition that the speakers would need to be invisible. Other volunteer activity included Meals on Wheels, The Gift and Thrift, and Mennonite Disaster Service in North Carolina.
He was a lifelong member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
Memorial donations may be made to The Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2, at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Maven officiating. The graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service at 1 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
