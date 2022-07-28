Jay Scott Campbell, 53, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born Feb. 4, 1969, in Alexandria and was a son of the late Mary D. Strawdermann Campbell and Preston Jenkins.
On July 19, 2008, he married Lisa Short Campbell, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Samantha Johnson and Whitney Odom, both of North Carolina; two sons, Hunter Campbell of West Virginia, and Justice Campbell of Broadway; a stepdaughter, Madonna Ali of Harrisonburg; three brothers, Joe Campbell of Luray, Preston Silvious, Mathias, W.Va., and Charlie Campbell of Florida; a sister, Lois Jett of New Market; and 11 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
