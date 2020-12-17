Jean Ann Wall
Jean Ann Wall, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Mrs. Wall was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Saylor Milton and Ruby Pearl Zirkle Will.
On July 14, 1956, she married Floyd Louis Wall, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kathryn Wall of Fredericksburg, Susan Datta and husband, Matthew, of Centreville, and Ann E. Wall of Greenville, N.C.; grandchildren, Samuel Wall Datta, William James Datta, and Benjamin Wall Winstead, and siblings, Joyce Rahe and husband, Dewain, of Wilmington, N.C., Larry Will and wife, Patsy, of Lynch, Md., Ivy Tester of Johnson City, Tenn., Judy Hartman and husband, Charles, James “Jim” Will, and Jerry Will and wife, Jeanne, all of Rockingham, and many nieces and nephews.
Jean Ann lived a rich and wonderful life. She took great joy in helping others and that is the reason she chose nursing as a profession. Her greatest love was her family. Her grandsons, Sam, Will and Ben were a source of constant pride and joy. Her daughters, Kathy, Susan and Ann and son-in-law, Matt, knew every day that she loved them. Her husband of 64 years, Floyd, was her best friend and most enduring love, it was a love that lasted a lifetime. She will be missed every day.
Her immediate family will hold a private remembrance this week and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nursing Scholarship Fund at RMH Foundation at 2010 Healthy Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
