Jean Patricia (Batrus) Polignone, 86, formerly of Altoona, Pa., peacefully entered eternal life Friday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Va., at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living, with her daughter by her side, after a recent hip fracture and valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. She never lost her beautifully sweet and fun-loving spirit nor her well-known spunk and grit.
Jean was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Anna S. (Joseph) Batrus. She married Anthony “Tony” Polignone July 15, 1962, at St. George Orthodox Church. Anthony was the love of her life and preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2002.
Jean “Jeannie,” was active in her church as former treasurer, member of the board of directors and St. Mary’s Ladies Society, and Sunday School teacher. Jean retired in 1999 as an Operations Specialist at Keystone Financial (formerly Mid-State Bank, now M&T Bank) with 32 years of service. After retiring, Jean enjoyed helping out in the kitchen with her family at Tom & Joe’s Diner. She was a 1953 graduate of Altoona High School.
Surviving are daughter, Debra Warne and husband, Paul, of Harrisonburg, Va.; son, Anthony “Tony” Polignone and wife, Colette, of Catonsville, Md.; granddaughters, Kaelyn and Noelle Warne, Jenna Polignone, Stephinie Saeed, Alyssa Miles, Kirstin Jennings; grandsons, Zachary and Caleb Polignone; sisters, Donna Guyer and Carol Sorichetti; brother, James “Jimmy” Batrus; brother/sisters-in-law, Tony and Mary Salome, Angie Batrus, Denise Polignone; many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by brother, George Batrus as well as several in-laws.
Jean’s greatest joy was taking care of her children and grandchildren; she loved them with all of her heart and soul. She lived her life for them. She was known and beloved as “Tita” by her grandchildren and by many who met her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at St. George Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Isaac Danevicius officiating. Interment at Alto-Reste Park, alongside her late husband, on Valentine’s Day. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s honor may be made to St. George Memorial Fund, 519 58th St., Altoona, PA 16602.
