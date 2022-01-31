Jean Cathay Lohr, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Lohr was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Richmond, Va., and was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances Wandless Davis. She lost her father at a young age and was raised by Ivan Long, whom she knew as her father most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Cletus “Larry” Lohr, who passed away on June 16, 2017, and her sister, Pat Garber.
Jean grew up in Harrisonburg and graduated from Harrisonburg High School. She previously worked as an administrative assistant and later provided in-home child care. Following her retirement from Rockingham County Public Schools, she and Larry relocated to Florida where they enjoyed their time in Port Charlotte.
Surviving are two daughters, Tonya Keller and husband, Chuck, and Michelle Garber and husband, Greg; a sister, Kay Ludholtz; a brother-in-law, Dick Garber; four grandchildren, Chris Hohenstein, Kelly Hohenstein and Aaron Strother, Taylor Garber and Mary Quattlebaum and husband, Matt, as well as five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Luke and Clark Quattlebaum, and Jaylee and Kade Strother.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
