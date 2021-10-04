Jean Christian Staib, 81, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
She was born April 10, 1940, in Clifton Forge, Va., to the late Edwin and Virginia Hill Christian.
Jean enjoyed gardening, going to auctions and was a lover of animals. She had a motherly spirit and welcomed many into her family.
She is survived by her husband, Richard O. Staib; a sister, Carol Gorman and husband, Jim; her chosen family, Cindy Merica, Joe and Stephanie Smith, Ayden, Eastyn and Layla Smith, Everly Dean and many more she considered family; two soul sisters, Judi Rickner and Rose Lam; and pets, Wiggles, Smokey and Sweet Pea.
Per her request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
