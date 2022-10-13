Jean Dorer Bohl, 98, of Sunnyside Retirement Communities in Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jean was born Oct. 13, 1923, in South Orange, N.J., and was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Ruth Allsopp Dorer.
Jean was a graduate of Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y., where she received a BS Degree in Nursing in 1945. She worked for many years as a nurse in hospitals and also in industrial settings.
On Aug. 17, 1944, she married Frederick R. Bohl, who preceded her in death Aug. 6, 2008. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Dorer Colsh of Easton, Md.
Fred and Jean spent their many years together raising their sons and then they spent many years traveling the world before moving to Sunnyside in 2002.
Jean is survived by her sons, Jesse Bohl and wife, Mei Leng Lau, of Richmond, Va., J. David Bohl of Forestville, Calif., and Thomas Bohl and wife, Rachel Bohl, of Grottoes, Va.; seven grandchildren, Kevin Bohl of Brooklyn, N.Y., Christopher Bohl of St. Regis Falls, N.Y., Zoe Morris of Santa Barbara, Calif., Angela Bohl of Forestville, Calif., Miranda Bohl of Costa Mesa, Calif., Rebecca Dorsey of Richmond, Va., and Melissa Bohl of Grottoes, Va., as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in the Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
