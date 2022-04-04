Jean Elenora Taylor Wimer
Jean Elenora Taylor Wimer, 86, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by her family on March 29, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1935, in Dunmore, W.Va., to the late Emmett and Georgia McLaughlin Taylor.
Jean graduated from Green Bank High School in 1953 where she pursued a career in business. She left Dunmore to work in Richmond, Va., before marrying her sweetheart, Jack Wimer, in 1957, moving to St. Paul, Va., and eventually settling in Harrisonburg, Va., in the Melrose area. She worked as a payroll clerk at Farm Bureau and had a longtime career with Nielsen Construction. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, ceramics, traveling, and spending time on the farm. There was never a time when she wasn’t entertaining family or guests with a home-cooked meal. We were amazed at how fast she could prepare a full course meal for all to enjoy. She was a member of Baxter Presbyterian Church and Cedar Grove United Methodist and attended Melrose Church of Brethren. She was a woman of strong faith and had a zest for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack N. Wimer, on March 26, 2011. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jerry Taylor, Suellen Cosby, and Theodore Taylor.
She is survived by three children, Kathy Layman and husband, Ronnie, of Harrisonburg, Va., Lisa Arbogast and husband, Tom, of Lancaster, Pa., and Jack Wimer Jr. and wife, Shirley, of Harrisonburg, Va.; one brother, Ralph Taylor and wife, Ruby, of Charlottesville, Va.; one sister, Betty Lou Funkhouser of Buena Vista, Va.; five grandchildren, Aaron Layman and companion, Heather Ritchie, Bethany Arbogast Givens and husband, Ryan, Galen Arbogast, Cole Arbogast, and Emily Wimer; and three great-grandchildren, Jaclyn, Brantley, and Holland Layman.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on April 9, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Kennedy and Guy Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the caregivers for their kindness and warm-hearted care given to her at Sentara RMH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Church of Brethren, 20 Trinity Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.