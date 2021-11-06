Jean F. Radocha was welcomed by the angels into her Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the age of 93. Prior to her passing, Jean resided at the Bridgewater Home in Bridgewater, VA.
Jean was born in Whitehouse, NJ, on September 17 1928, and was the daughter of the late Felix and Magdalena (Burek) Felkowski.
After growing up on a farm in Whitehouse, Jean moved to Bridgewater, NJ and met her husband Joseph while working in the Diehl-Singer factory. Jean later worked at Burger Tubing and Somerset Medical Center for 20 years before retiring in September 1990.
During her time in New Jersey, Jean was a parishioner at St. Mary’s Church in Bound Brook where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, serving as President in 1983-1984, and also the first female trustee. Jean was a founding member of the Finderne Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary and served as a Secretary and Vice President.
After retiring, Jean and her husband Joseph moved to El-Do Lake in Jonas, PA, where they lived from September 1990 to October 2001. In 2001, Jean and Joseph moved to Weyers Cave, VA, and became parishioners at Bethany United Methodist Church, where they were active in Bible study and volunteering, and developed many treasured friendships.
Jean and Joseph were married for 53 years until Joseph’s death in October 2009. A few years after her husband’s death, Jean moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community and in her final years, received compassionate care from the Gardner Wing and Joy House staff.
Jean was a woman of strong faith and will be remembered for her many kind words and deeds, demonstrated through a lifetime of helping others. She was proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed polkas as much as country and inspirational music. Jean was a gifted artisan and created many quilted pieces, each handstitched with love. She was a hard worker and a fun-loving classy lady who made friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her grandson Shawn Radocha. Jean is survived by her daughter Juliana and son-in-law Russell Graham of Garwood, NJ; daughter Donna and son-in-law Leonard Wojciechowski of Bound Brook, NJ; son Michael and daughter-in-law Lynn Radocha of Weyers Cave, VA and her beloved grandchildren Andrew Wojciechowski pf Bedminster, NJ and Breanna Radocha of Weyers Cave, VA. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date, followed by a private burial at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean to Bethany United Methodist Church, Weyers Cave Fire Department or Bridgewater Home Resident Endowment Fund.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
