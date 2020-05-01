Jean Lea Fifer, 93, of Sunnyside Retirement Community, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born May 30, 1926, in Covington, Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles Ira and Susie Lucas Fifer.
Jean was a graduate of Bridgewater College, earning her degree in music education with a minor in voice. She later received her Master’s Degree in elementary education at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va. She taught in several grades, first through the sixth, in the public school systems in Waynesboro, Roanoke and Richmond. While she enjoyed all her students, her first love was her Kindergarten classes. Upon her retirement, she moved to Louisville, Ky., and lived there for a number of years before returning to Virginia and the Sunnyside Community.
Jean loved her flowers and looked forward to spring when she could brighten her yard with color. Her first love, however, was singing. She was a member of the Massanutten Presbyterian Church choir in Penn Laird and a member of choirs and choruses in other communities in which she lived.
She was a strong supporter of several organizations working to care for the hungry and sick, both overseas and in the United States. She had a great care for all animals and supported several groups dedicated to the protection not only of domestic pets but those who worked to protect wild animals and their habitats.
Jean is survived by her sister, Janet Page Fifer of Harrisonburg and a very dear cousin, Mildred McCabe (Mrs. Arthur) of Covington, Va.
Services will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Covington, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846 or to Sunnyside Communities Fellowship Fund, 600-L University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.