Jean Lorraine Dilley Gay, 97, of Broadway, died Oct. 1, 2022, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville. She was born July 18, 1925, in Dunmore, W.Va., to the late Everette Sr. and Maude Galford Dilley.
Jean previously worked for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Md., and then later at Westinghouse in Fairmont, W.Va.
On Dec. 22, 1949, she married Dale Hunter Gay, who preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2001.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia “Pat” Hilliard and husband, Harry, of Broadway; daughter-in-law, Sandy Gay of Broadway; grandchildren, Heather Wilt and husband, Keith, Dawn Hensley and husband, Chad, D.W. Gay and wife, Brittany, Jason Walker and wife, Kim, and Travis Hilliard and wife, Melanie; great-grandchildren, Austin Wilt, Bransen Hensley, Jacie Hensley, Ava Gay, Layla Gay, Brynna Gay, Allyson Clatterbuck, Braylon Walker, Colden Walker, Daxton Walker, Jeramiah Hilliard and Jakob Hilliard; special niece, Carol Knicely; and special nephew, Wayne Lantz.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Bob” Gay; her twin sister, Jane Lantz; and a brother, Everette Dilley Jr.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a funeral service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Mayland Bethel Church of the Brethren, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Timberview Crossings for their care for Mrs. Gay over the last three years.
