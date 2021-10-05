Jean Louise Wilkins, 86, of Baker, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where she had been a patient for three years.
Born on July 12, 1935, in Lost River, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Robbie (Keller) Keller.
Jean was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She was a loyal member of the Lost River United Methodist Church, and when able, could be found there each Sunday morning. She was a graduate of Mathias High School, Class of 1953.
On Sept. 12, 1959, after a 5-year courtship, she married the love of her life, Llewellyn C. Wilkins, who survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Lana Sue Wilkins and Lisa Ann Basye (John); grandchildren, Lindsey Funkhouser (Travis), Justin Basye (fiancée, Taylor) and Leanna Basye; a great-grandson, Meyer Funkhouser, all of Baker, W.Va., and a “special son”, Terry Miller (Sherry) and granddaughter, Kacie Miller, of Broadway, Va.
Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy L. Keller, and sisters, Hazel Delawder and Nina Wilkins.
The funeral will be held Oct. 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lost River United Methodist Church, Lost River, W.Va., with Pastor Deborah Shreve officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Baker, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va.
Memorial donations may be made to the Greenwood Cemetery, c/o Debra Branson, 192 Big Ridge Road, Baker, WV 26801 or the E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, PO Box 92, Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.