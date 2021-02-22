Jean McLennan Early, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. She was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Lynchburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late William and Mary McLennan.
Jean lived in Harrisonburg since 1947 and was a member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren. She graduated from Madison College with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed celebrating her Scottish heritage.
On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Walter H. Early Jr., who preceded her in death July 24, 2002.
She is survived by a daughter, Anne E. Hutt and husband, Timothy; two sons, W. Gary Early and wife, Brenda, and Thomas W. Early, all of Harrisonburg; and two grandchildren, Sarah Hutt Williams and husband, Zach, and Emily Hutt, all of Charlottesville.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, are her siblings, Charles and William McLennan, Mary Clark, Anne Dickson, Virginia Eckel, George McLennan, and Margaret Bradley.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
