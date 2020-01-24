Jean Mary Reynolds
Jean Mary Reynolds, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 15, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Reavis and Helen Jones Drummond.
Jean retired in 2000 from Facilities Management/Housekeeping at James Madison University.
She is survived by a son, Robert E. Reynolds Jr. of Mullins, S.C.; sisters, Shirley Dvorak and husband, Jim, of Columbus, Ga., and Linda Morrison of Winchester; brothers, Thomas R. Drummond and wife, Cheryl, of Newark, Del., and Steve Drummond of Staunton; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Joan DeMaury, and sisters, Patricia Drummond and Helen “Betty” Drummond.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
