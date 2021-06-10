Jean Miller Reilly passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, with her children at her side, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was born on Oct. 22, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va., the daughter of Marvin and Ressie Miller, and graduated from Harrisonburg HS in 1959. She married James V. Reilly in 1961, and gave birth to their three children, Timothy Patrick Reilly, Joseph Vincent Reilly, and Anne Carol Reilly (now Sidari). After several years at home raising her children, she joined the Virginia Employment Commission as a claims analyst. In 1980, she and James divorced and, as a single mother, saw her children through high school and then on to college. In 1985, she moved to Richmond, Va. to join the Virginia Department of Taxation, playing a variety of roles there before moving to the Virginia DMV, where she served as a business analyst on the team which automated many of the capabilities available online today. After 32 years of service to the State of Virginia, she retired in 2006, and enjoyed an active life with her extended family and friends and through her volunteer work. In 2008, she moved to Surfside Beach, S.C., a place she had come to love through years of family vacations in the area. There she lived a full life, through strong friendships, community service, and a love for the beach.
Jean was the youngest of two children. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Weaver and her husband, Jeff, of Bridgewater, Va.
Jean is survived by her son, Timothy Patrick Reilly; her son, Joseph Vincent Reilly; her daughter, Anne Sidari and her husband, Phil; her grandchildren, Megan Reilly, Matthew Reilly, Colin Reilly, and Peyton Reilly; her nephew, Terry Weaver and his family; and her niece, Sherry Weaver Freitas and her family. Jean dearly loved her family, and would leap at any chance to spend time with them (or, in the days of COVID-19, to Zoom call with them).
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers from Home Instead for their attentiveness, empathy, and (yes) love during her last months at home. We also extend earnest thanks to the nursing staff at Grand Strand Medical Center for their focus on her comfort during her final days.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Surfside United Methodist Church, 800 13th Ave. N, in Surfside Beach, S.C. Following the service, the family will receive friends at Jean’s home to share in a moment of mourning and in celebration of a good life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach, 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or at https://communitykitchenmb.org/donate/.
