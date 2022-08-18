Jean Moody Vincent, 94, of Franklin, VA passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her home in Harrisonburg, VA. Jean was a true southern lady, an outstanding cook and an excellent homemaker.
Jean was born in Hampton, VA, and grew up in Hampton, Hattiesburg, MS, and Altavista, VA. She graduated from Altavista High School and Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. She was a history teacher at Warwick High School, and met her husband, Stuart, in Emporia, VA. They initially moved to Philadelphia, PA, and then returned to Emporia. They also lived in Harrisonburg, VA, Tappahannock, VA and then moved to Franklin, VA. Jean was an active member of High Street United Methodist Church where she was involved with United Methodist Women, various church committees and her church circle. Jean volunteered with the hospital auxiliaries in both Harrisonburg and Franklin, and was a member of the Franklin Book Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, B. Stuart Vincent; her son, Benjamin Thomas Vincent; her parents, the Rev. Boyce Hutson and Hazel Thompson Moody; her sister, Lois Moody Mackey; and her sister-in-law, Stella Rose Bartron.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Early and husband, Kevin, of Bridgewater, VA, granddaughters, Macey Jean Early and Molly Elizabeth Early, both of Bridgewater, VA; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Talbott Vincent of Heaters, WV; and nieces and nephews, Vincent Rose, Ann Thompson, James Mackey, III, Lynn Mackey, Ann Penrose and their families.
A service celebrating Jean's life will be held on August 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at High Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Ned Alderman officiating.
The family would like to thank all those that cared for Jean and made her comfortable over the past months especially Janice Landis and Wanda McCort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to High Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 218, Franklin, VA 23851.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
