Jean Myers Getz Link, 84, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Shenandoah Place, New Market. Jean was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Forestville, Va., the daughter of the late Mark M. Myers and Edna E. Zirkle Myers.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene K. Getz and John Paul Link. She is survived by two children; a son, Gerald Getz, and a daughter, Ramona Neese.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Forestville, Va., by the Rev. Katie Freund.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1422 Senado Road, New Market, VA 22844.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
