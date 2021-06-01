Jean Rhodes Armentrout, 96, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Willow Estates.
She was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Alfred F. and Bertha Shadwell Rhodes.
Jean graduated from Dayton High School in 1942 and was a member of Garber’s Church of the Brethren. She was a lab technician for the Virginia Department of Agriculture for 38 years before retiring in 1987. She loved to read, play cards and crochet.
On July 2, 1944, she married Roy Junior Armentrout, who preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1996.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Kay Horn and husband, Russell, and Sandra Sue Hess, both of Harrisonburg; one granddaughter, Sabrina Hess Knight and husband, Steve; three stepgrandchildren, Laura Baltagi, Greer Etchebarne and C.M. Hess III; four great-grandchildren, Madison Koontz, Charleigh Hess, Jeffrey Knight and Elijah Hess Sherman; and one sister, Ann Coakley of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela N. Hess; and her siblings, Edith Chandler, Mildred Ricedorf, JoAnn Rhodes, Helen Southerly, Alfred F. Rhodes Jr., Richard Rhodes and James Rhodes.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Linville Congregation Christian Church Cemetery with The Rev. Walt Crull and The Rev. Ken Dolan officiating.
There will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
