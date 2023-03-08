Jean Roller Houff, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born Jan. 27, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Otho and Myrle (Wise) Roller.
Jean graduated from Weyers Cave High School and worked as a devoted homemaker, in addition she also worked at Weyers Cave Farm Bureau and Grocery. She was a charter member of Bethany UMC and UMW, where she served many roles, including Financial Secretary, Sunday School teacher, Chair of the Young at Hearts, host of the Fall Festival, Fellowship Supporter, and nursery worker.
Jean was united in marriage on Dec. 25, 1946, to W. Harold Houff, who preceded her in death.
Jean is survived by two children, Stanley (Mariannis) Houff of Weyers Cave and Joan Houff and partner, David Miller, of Bridgewater; son-in-law, John O'Dell (Rosemarie); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brian) Otto, Martha (Greg) Dommisse, Keith (Jane Anne) O'Dell, Jeffrey (Kelly) Houff, Katie (Brennan) Conaway, Sara Ruckman (Nate McGill), Matt (Mckenzie) Ruckman; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Peggy O'Dell and brothers, Boyd and Beverley Roller.
A memorial service celebrating Jean's life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church with the Rev. Blaine Thomas officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 4110, Glen Allen, VA 23058 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, at www.jdrf.org or Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 North Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
